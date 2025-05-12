Global Stocks Rally as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Eases Recession Fears

Global stock markets surged on Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to pause their escalating tariff war for 90 days, alleviating fears of a global recession and supply-chain chaos. Investors cheered the temporary truce that trims U.S. duties on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% and cuts Beijing’s levies from 125% to 10%, while businesses remained cautious about underlying trade imbalances and non-tariff disputes.





The Geneva talks marked the first high-level meeting between the two sides since President Trump’s return, setting up a new economic dialogue forum. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who led the weekend negotiations, acknowledged that resolving deep structural issues—like the U.S. trade deficit and China’s role in the fentanyl crisis—will take years beyond the tariff respite.





Market Overview:





Global equities jump as U.S.-China agree 90-day tariff pause.



U.S. levies on China cut to 30%; Chinese duties on U.S. goods fall to 10%.



Surge follows near $600 billion standstill in bilateral trade.



Key Points:



Investors hail relief but seek clarity on long-term trade framework.



Small businesses and logistics firms remain wary of price volatility.



Deficit reduction and non-tariff barriers still unresolved.



Looking Ahead:



Businesses may front-load orders during low-tariff window.



Regulators and negotiators face tight 90-day timeline for substantive talks.



Market volatility likely to persist amid policy reversals.



Bull Case:



The 90-day tariff pause between the U.S. and China has triggered a significant surge in global stock markets, reflecting renewed investor confidence and alleviating immediate fears of a global recession and supply-chain chaos.



Substantial temporary tariff reductions (U.S. duties on Chinese goods cut from 145% to 30%, and Chinese levies on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%) exceeded investor expectations and could stimulate a rebound in bilateral trade, which had seen a nearly $600 billion standstill.



The U.S. dollar strengthened, and safe-haven assets like gold and government bonds declined, indicating increased risk appetite and optimism about averting the worst outcomes of a trade war.



Specific sectors, including U.S. semiconductor manufacturers, travel-related companies, and retailers heavily reliant on Chinese imports, saw significant stock gains, anticipating relief from cost pressures and improved demand.



The agreement establishes a new economic dialogue forum, signaling a willingness from both nations to engage in further negotiations and avoid a complete economic decoupling.



Businesses may capitalize on the low-tariff window to front-load orders, which could boost economic activity in the short term.



Bear Case:



The tariff truce is only for 90 days, and there is significant caution among investors and businesses that a more enduring agreement to resolve deep structural issues (like the U.S. trade deficit and non-tariff barriers) remains elusive and will likely take years.



Underlying trade imbalances and non-tariff disputes are still unresolved, and businesses remain wary of potential tariff snap-backs once the 90-day period lapses, creating ongoing uncertainty.



Corporate treasurers and supply-chain managers anticipate continued disruptions, as inventories have not yet normalized, consumer costs remain elevated, and inconsistent tariff policies have already strained shipping schedules and capacity planning.



The tight 90-day timeline for negotiators to achieve substantive progress on complex issues may prove insufficient, leading to a return of market volatility and trade tensions if talks falter.



While there is short-term relief, the overall likelihood of elevated tariffs in the future continues to pose challenges for the global economy, and businesses require longer-term predictability to make investment decisions.



The fundamental issues causing the trade friction have not been addressed, and the pause could merely be a "fleeting cease-fire" rather than a true resolution.



Despite the relief rally, corporate treasurers and supply-chain managers are bracing for potential snap-backs once the truce lapses, with inventories yet to normalize and consumer costs still elevated. Port executives warn that inconsistent tariff policies have disrupted shipping schedules and strained capacity planning.As investors digest the deal’s short-term benefits, attention will turn to mid-summer negotiations and any signs of progress on core disputes. The ability of Washington and Beijing to translate a temporary tariff freeze into durable reforms will determine whether this pause is a prelude to peace or a fleeting cease-fire.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.