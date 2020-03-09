Global Stocks Plunge as Saudi Price War and Italy Lockdown Crush Markets

Global stocks plunged on Monday as oil prices collapsed from Saudi Arabia starting a price war as Italy locked down its most economically productive region.

Brent crude-oil futures plunged over $9 a barrel, dropping 20% in electronic trade.

Saudi Arabia slashed prices it offers after failing to reach an agreement with Russia on production cuts and announcing it would increase output next month.

“The deep price cuts signal a move by Saudi Arabia away from market price to market share at a time when the market is already reeling from severe demand destruction as the result of both the warmest winter on record in the Northern Hemisphere, and the impact of the coronavirus to demand,” said Chris Midgley, head of global analytics at S&P Global Platts.

The International Energy Agency cut its global oil demand, now expecting a 90,000 barrel a day decline this year, from a previous forecast of an 825,000 barrels-a-day increase.

Italy announced a sweeping quarantine for its northern regions.

In stunning price action, the S&P/ASX 100 lost over 7% in Sydney, and the Nikkei 225 dropped over 5% in Tokyo. The Stoxx Europe 600 retreated by over 6%, its worst single-day percentage drop since the U.K. voted to exit the European Union.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1200 points.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell 20 basis points to 0.51%.

