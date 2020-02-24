Global Stocks Hammered As Coronavirus Spreads Outside of China

Stocks tumbled around the world Monday as the spread of the coronavirus beyond China halts activity in countries including Italy and South Korea.

The Italy FTSE MIB fell over 4%, in what could be its worst one-day performance in nearly a decade. Italy has cut the Venice Carnival short as it grapples with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe.

The German DAX fell 3.7% and the U.K. FTSE 100 dropped 3.1%.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points.

Airline stocks got ravaged, with easyJet dropping nearly 12% and Ryanair Holding dropping over 10%.

Tui, the travel agency, slumped 9%.

“Whilst the number of reported cases on mainland China continues to fall (409 new cases Sunday versus 648 a day earlier) the surge of infections outside of China appears to now be the new driving force of concerns for markets,” said strategists at the Royal Bank of Canada.

According to the Johns Hopkins tracker, there are 79,434 confirmed cases globally, with 77,150 in mainland China, 833 in South Korea and 157 in Italy.

Investors flocked to the safety of government bonds, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropping 8 basis points to 1.39%. Gold futures surged as well.

In Asia, the South Korean Kospi fell by 3.9%, and Thailand’s SET fell 3.7%.

The Shanghai Composite, by contrast, slipped 0.3%.

