Global Stocks Fall as Trump Threatens China and Earnings Disappoint

Global stocks fell on a quiet Friday as investors digested earnings warnings and the prospect of U.S.-China trade tensions resurfacing.

President Donald Trump threatened to ramp up hostilities with China and said he could impose tariffs to retaliate against Beijing’s handling of coronavirus. Apple and Amazon both warned of uncertainty ahead over the pandemic, further souring sentiment, which had turned positive earlier this week on medical developments.

Markets in Germany, Italy, Spain and a number of other continental countries are closed for the Labor Day holiday. However, the FTSE 100 extended Thursday’s heavy losses sliding 2.1% in early trading.

All three major U.S. indexes were set to open lower after Amazon and Apple’s earnings. Dow futures were 1.9% down. S&P 500 futures slipped 2.2% and Nasdaq futures declined 2.7%.

With the majority of European market closed, attention turned to the U.K., where the blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 2.1% and the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 1.6% in early trading. Royal Dutch Shell’s historic dividend cut — its first since World War II — led to heavy losses on Thursday and the mood continued into Friday.

U.K. manufacturing activity suffered a record slump in April, as the closely-followed purchasing managers index confirmed the devastating impact of Covid-19 on Friday.

Royal Bank of Scotland stopped the rot somewhat when it comes to U.K. banks. Profits halved in the first quarter as the part state-owned bank set aside £802 million for bad loans amid the coronavirus crisis. However, earnings beat expectations and the stock rose 4.6% but it wasn’t enough to improve sentiment across the market. Miners Glencore and BHP were among the sharpest fallers after the former slashed spending and production guidance on Thursday.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The FTSE extended losses on Friday as investors turned their backs on mining, travel and financial stocks. Weighing on stocks were renewed tensions between the U.S. and China, with Donald Trump claiming to have evidence that coronavirus started in a Chinese lab, thus stoking fears that another trade spat will emerge.”

Sentiment in the U.S. was further soured, after optimism over medical developments, as two of the biggest hitters reported earnings.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_b8fab4f6767b5678cc44be2a.json

Amazon shares fell 4.8% in premarket trading as the e-commerce giant topped $75 billion in sales in the first quarter but reported a profit decline, and it may lose money as it spends to keep up with demand amid the coronavirus crisis. Apple stock also dropped 3% as profits dipped slightly and the company declined to give a forecast for the current quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.