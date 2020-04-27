Global Stocks Climb on Central Bank and Reopening Hopes

Global stocks rallied on Monday as the Bank of Japan kicked off a week of central bank action by announcing new measures, as investors positioned themselves ahead of economies reopening.

The Nikkei 225 surged 2.7% in Tokyo, and gains were seen across Asia, as the Kospi Composite rose 1.8% and the Hang Seng rose 1.9%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5%, and the German DAX gained 2.1%.

The Bank of Japan kicked off a week for central bank action by lifting the cap on Japanese government bond purchases and boosting its purchases of commercial paper and bank loans. The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank also are expected to take more action.

Reopening of New York state could begin in mid-May, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said its lockdown will be eased from May 4, France is due to present an exit strategy on Tuesday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, returning to work after being hospitalized for coronavirus, said announcements on opening up would come but said it is also a time of “maximum risk.”

“There is a feeling in the markets that things are starting to go back to normal, albeit at a very slow pace,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

Reopening, however, won’t mean an economy returning to normal. InterContinental Hotels said at sites where it is open — and that is most of them in China and in the U.S. — occupancy is in the low-to-mid 20% level.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Deutsche Bank shares jumped 8% as Germany’s leading bank said its first-quarter profit will be higher than market expectations, at 66 million euros. Its full first-quarter results will be released on Wednesday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 216 points.

