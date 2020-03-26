Global Stocks Bought on Stimulus Bill Rumor and Sold on The News

Most global stocks retreated on Thursday, after rallying ahead of the Senate passage of sweeping stimulus for the ailing U.S. economy.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng slipped 0.6% in Hong Kong, though a few regional markets, including the Indonesian JSX, surged.

The German DAX lost 2.1% and the Spanish IBEX 35 fell 1.9%.

U.S. stock futures also were lower.

The Senate ended up passing the bill by a vote of 96-0, with expectations the House of Representatives will vote on the legislation on Friday.

The big item on Thursday’s agenda will be the release of U.S. jobless claims, which is expected to spike into the millions.

“The unprecedented scale of the job losses vividly illustrates why the Fed has acted so swiftly to ease policy to support the economy, and why Federal legislators are reaching across the aisle to provide fiscal relief on a shock-and-awe scale,” said analysts at BCA Research.

Italy and the U.S. may surpass China in total coronavirus cases by the weekend, according to Deutsche Bank. Italy and the troubled Lombardy region have seen new-case growth decline.

