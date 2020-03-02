Global Stocks and U.S. Futures Advance on Rate-Cut Hopes

Global stocks bounced back on Monday on hopes that central banks will make a coordinated interest rate cut to cushion economic concerns from the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165 points.

The Dow industrials fell 10% in February, the worst month since the 2009 recession.

Stocks around the world advanced. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.8% in London and the Nikkei 225 closed 1% higher in Tokyo.

After European stock markets had closed on Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was willing to act as appropriate to help the U.S. economy.

In addition, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country’s central bank would “provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases.”

The gains came even after dreadful data showing the Chinese economy’s deep downturn in February. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index tumbled to 35.7 while China’s non-manufacturing PMI sank to a record low of 29.6. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The coronavirus has continued to spread, claiming its first two fatalities in the United States as cases reached 89,074 worldwide.

