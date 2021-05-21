Global steel output surges 23% yr/yr in April -WorldSteel

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production jumped 23.3% to 169.5 million tonnes in April from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed on Friday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, increased 13.4% to 97.9 million tonnes in April.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)

