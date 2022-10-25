US Markets

Global steel output rose 3.7 % yr/yr in September

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 3.7% year-on-year to 152 million tonnes in September 2022, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Tuesday. Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose to 87.0 million tonnes in September, up 17.6% from a year earlier.

