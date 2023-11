Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in October rose 0.6% from a year earlier to 150.0 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Wednesday. Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, fell 1.8% to 79.1 million tonnes in October, the data showed.

