Global steel output falls 9.9% yr/yr in November -WorldSteel

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production slid 9.9% to 143.3 million tonnes in November from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed on Wednesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, tumbled 22% to 69.3 million tonnes in November.

