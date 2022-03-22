Global steel output falls 5.7% yr/yr in February -WorldSteel

Global crude steel production in February fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 142.7 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, dropped 10% to 75 million tonnes in February, the data showed.

