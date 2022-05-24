Global steel output falls 5.1% yr/yr in April -WorldSteel

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in April fell 5.1% from a year earlier to 162.7 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, dropped 5.2% to 92.8 million tonnes in April, the data showed.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.