Global steel output falls 3% yr/yr in August -WorldSteel

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in August fell 3% from a year earlier to 150.6 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, rose 0.5% to 83.9 million tonnes in August, the data showed.

