LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production fell 3% year on year to 158.7 million tonnes in December 2021, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, dropped by 6.8% to 86.2 million tonnes in December.

(Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.