Global steel output falls 2.6% yr/yr in November, says WorldSteel

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in November fell 2.6% from a year earlier to 139.1 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, rose 7.3% to 74.5 million tonnes in November, the data showed.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson)

((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.