Global steel output falls 10.8% y/y in December -WorldSteel

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

January 31, 2023 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in December fell 10.8% from a year earlier to 140.7 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, dropped 9.8% to 77.9 million tonnes in December, the data showed.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.