Global steel output falls 10.8% y/y in December -WorldSteel

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in December fell 10.8% from a year earlier to 140.7 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, dropped 9.8% to 77.9 million tonnes in December, the data showed.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.