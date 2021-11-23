Global steel output falls 10.6% year on year in October -WorldSteel

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in October fell 10.6% from a year earlier to 146 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

October crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, decreased 23.3% to 71.6 million tonnes.

