Global steel output falls 1% y/y in February - WorldSteel

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production in February fell 1.0% from a year earlier to 142.4 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, rose 5.6% to 80.1 million tonnes in February, the data showed.

