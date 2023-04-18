Global steel demand to rise 2.3% in 2023 as World Steel upgrades forecast

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

April 18, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Global steel demand is expected to rise by 2.3% this year to 1.822 billion tonnes, an upgrade from a previous forecast, the World Steel Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group previously forecast a 1% rise in demand for 2023. It also said in a statement that global steel demand was due to increase by 1.7% to 1.854 billion tonnes next year.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Mark Potter)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.