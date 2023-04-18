Global steel demand to rise 2.3% in 2023 as World Steel upgrades forecast

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Global steel demand is expected to rise by 2.3% this year to 1.822 billion tonnes, an upgrade from a previous forecast, the World Steel Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group previously forecast a 1% rise in demand for 2023. It also said in a statement that global steel demand was due to increase by 1.7% to 1.854 billion tonnes next year.

