Global steel demand seen growing 1.7% in 2024 - association

May 22, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Global steel demand is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2024 following a forecast 2.3% rebound in consumption this year mainly due to a recovery in manufacturing activity, an executive from the World Steel Association (WSA) said on Tuesday.

In the long run, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to see a doubling in steel demand by 2035 from 80 million tonnes currently, Frank Zhong, the association's deputy director general told an industry conference.

