Global steel demand downgraded, to drop 2.3% in 2022 - WorldSteel

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Global steel demand will erode this year by 2.3% due to surging inflation and climbing interest rates, the World Steel Association (WSA) said on Wednesday, downgrading their forecast.

The industry group revised its April forecast, which saw steel consumption edging up by 0.4% in 2022, after deteriorating economic conditions, including a slowdown in top consumer China, a statement said.

A global recovery in steel demand next year is still expected, mainly due to a rise in infrastructure spending, but the growth will be 1% instead of 2.2% as forecast earlier this year, the WSA said.

"2022 might have been the worst year and 2023 might be looking better," WSA director general Edwin Basson said in an online presentation.

Steel demand is now expected to fall to 1.797 billion tonnes in 2022 with the sector also hit by supply chain constraints, according to the group of producers that accounts for about 85% of global steel output.

Supply bottlenecks during the pandemic had started to ease, but the war in Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 containment policies mean they were still an issue, the industry group said in a statement.

The COVID lockdowns in China were a big factor in a reversal of steel demand from a recovery in late 2021 to a decline by the second quarter of this year, it added.

Steel demand in China, which accounts for 51% of global consumption, is forecast to drop by 4% in 2022 and be flat next year.

The auto sector was a bright spot in the first half of 2022, with production having recovered, but rising interest rates that make cars less affordable may curb those gains, the WSA said.

