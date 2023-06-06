Global sovereign debt roundtable to hold third meeting on Friday -sources

By Libby George and Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and India, the current Group of 20 major economies leader, will meet again under the global sovereign debt roundtable on June 9, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

This would be the third encounter after one in Bengaluru in February followed by an April meeting in Washington, during the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

The initiative was formally launched late last year amid continued delays in securing debt treatment for countries in default such as Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka, that are in talks with a wide variety of stakeholders like the Paris Club, India and China - the world's largest bilateral creditor.

The "technical talks" on Friday are aimed at discussing issues such as arrears and comparability of treatment, the sources said, who asked not to be named because talks are private. Cut-off dates are also under discussion, one of the sources added, as consensus is needed towards "the starting date from which new flows are excluded from a debt restructuring."

A spokesperson from the IMF did not reply to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the World Bank did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Bilateral creditors representatives participate in these meetings, as well as government officials from countries that have requested debt treatments under the Group of 20 Common Framework. Some private sector creditors are also part of the talks.

