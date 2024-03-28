News & Insights

World Markets
AAPL

Global smartphone market set to rebound in 2024, report says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

By Arsheeya Bajwa

March 28 (Reuters) - Global smartphone shipments are expected to rebound 3% this year as easing inflation aids a demand recovery in emerging markets and the integration of generative AI attracts buyers to premium devices, a report by Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

Global shipments had declined more than 4% last year, earlier data from the research firm showed, as consumers tightened their purse strings in an uncertain economy.

Emerging markets such as India, the Middle East and Africa are seen to be major growth drivers for the smartphone market, especially the budget-economy segment.

The budget segment, expected to grow 11% in 2024 after shrinking in 2023, will also see increasing demand in the Caribbean and Latin American regions.

The segment, consisting of phones priced between $150 and $249, is set to benefit from easing inflation in regions such as Africa and stabilization of local currencies, Counterpoint said.

Increased competition between Chinese companies such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi 1810.HK, along with a recovery in demand for IT devices, also aided growth in the segment.

The premium segment, with phones priced between $600 and $799, is expected to grow 17%. The introduction of much-coveted genAI technology and the popularity of foldables will stimulate demand for this segment, the report said.

Apple AAPL.O and Chinese rival Huawei are likely to emerge as winners in the premium market, it said.

Steady demand for iPhones, particularly in emerging markets, is set to benefit Apple, while Huawei is expected to retain its strong presence in China, especially with the release of its 5G Kirin chipset, the report stated.

Competition from Huawei led to a 24% decline in iPhone sales in China in the first six weeks of 2024, Counterpoint had estimated earlier.

Separately, Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone, according to media reports from earlier in March.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.