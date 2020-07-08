Cryptocurrencies

Global Shipping Giant Cosco to Trial Alibaba's Ant Blockchain

One of the worldâs largest freight carriers wants to use an enterprise blockchain from the Alibaba Group to cut costs.

  • Shanghai-based Cosco Shipping confirmed earlier this week it would trial Ant Blockchain, a product of Alibaba subsidiary Ant Financial, to streamline its operations.
  • Cosco Shipping runs a fleet of 1,330 vessels with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of just under 106 million tons â one of the largest in the world.
  • In a statement Monday, the companies said blockchain could be used to distribute verified and tamper-proof key documentation, such as container records and import licenses, to relevant parties.
  • Ant Groupâs executive chairman Eric Jing said Ant blockchain â which can reportedly process up to a billion transactions daily â can make global shipping more efficient.
  • Earlier this year, electric car manufacturer Tesla said it was testing blockchain with Shanghaiâs port authority to see whether it made importing goods any easier.
  • In May, both Ant and Alibaba began trialing blockchain with the port operator China Merchants.

