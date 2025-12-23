Global Ship Lease's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: GSL.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $26.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.94% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GSL.PRB was trading at a 10.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.27% in the "Transportation" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GSL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: GSL.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GSL) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.