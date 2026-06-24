Global Ship Lease's Series B Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: GSL.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $27.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.79% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GSL.PRB was trading at a 9.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.23% in the "Transportation" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GSL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: GSL.PRB) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GSL) are off about 1%.

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Further GSL.PRB Research:

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