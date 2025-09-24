Markets
GSL.PRB

Global Ship Lease's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

September 24, 2025 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: GSL.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $27.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GSL.PRB was trading at a 10.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.29% in the "Transportation" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GSL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

GSL.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: GSL.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GSL) are down about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 SZK Options Chain
 ARE RSI
 LPTX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SZK Options Chain-> ARE RSI-> LPTX market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSL.PRB
GSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.