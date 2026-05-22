Global Ship Lease Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) executives said the container ship lessor entered 2026 with full charter coverage for the year, a strengthened balance sheet and more than $2 billion in contracted revenue, while warning that escalating geopolitical disruptions are reshaping global trade routes and vessel demand.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call Executive Chairman George Youroukos said the opening months of the year marked “a continuation and in fact, an escalation” of geopolitical uncertainty seen in 2025. He cited disruption from tariffs, the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, including what he described as a humanitarian crisis involving about 20,000 seafarers trapped in the Persian Gulf.

Youroukos said shifting, fragmented and less efficient trade routes are requiring “even more container ship capacity and more flexible ships” to move the same volume of cargo. He said that dynamic continues to support demand for Global Ship Lease’s mid-sized and smaller container ships.

Charter Coverage Tops $2 Billion

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lister said Global Ship Lease had more than $2 billion in forward contracted revenue as of March 31, with an average remaining contract cover of 2.6 years. The company reported 100% coverage of revenue days for 2026 and 86% coverage for 2027.

Lister emphasized the company’s focus on container ships ranging from about 2,000 TEU to roughly 10,000 TEU, describing those vessels as central to non-mainline trades that account for about three-quarters of global containerized trade volumes. He said these ships offer flexibility because they are not limited to the largest ports or major East-West trade lanes.

“As geopolitical uncertainty has increasingly become a fact of life in recent times, liner companies have prioritized operational flexibility and reliability,” Lister said.

During the question-and-answer portion, Youroukos said the charter market remains healthy, particularly for vessels opening in 2026 and larger vessels available in 2027. He said current market conditions reflect “unavailability of tonnage, not a lack of demand,” adding that ships above roughly 3,500 to 4,000 TEU are especially in demand for forward fixtures.

Middle East Disruptions Remain a Key Market Driver

Lister said the Red Sea disruption continues to absorb shipping capacity, noting that before the disruption about 20% of containerized trade volumes moved through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. With ships rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, he said about 10% of effective shipping capacity has been absorbed.

He also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, saying container shipping has been affected even though most public attention has focused on energy markets. Lister said around 3% to 4% of global containerized trade volumes previously passed through the strait, and that major ports and shipping hubs in the area are seeing only a fraction of normal volumes.

Asked by Climent Molins of Value Investor’s Edge about ripple effects from the Middle East situation, Lister said the disruption is being felt across liner networks, including congestion in unexpected places such as the Panama Canal. He also pointed to higher bunker costs and fuel-positioning challenges, which he said can lead ships to slow down and increase the number of vessels needed to carry the same cargo volume.

Balance Sheet Strength and Vessel Sales

Chief Financial Officer Tassos Psaropoulos said Global Ship Lease ended the quarter with a cash position of $655 million, including $156 million of restricted cash. He said that level of liquidity brings the company “almost to net zero debt” on paper, while preserving flexibility to manage working capital, covenants and potential geopolitical or macroeconomic disruptions.

Psaropoulos said the company’s outstanding debt has declined from $950 million at the end of 2022 to under $700 million and is on track to fall below $600 million by year-end. He also said financial leverage has been reduced from 8.4 times in 2018 to 0.3 times currently.

The company also highlighted the forward sale of three of its oldest ships, which will be 25 years old or older by delivery to buyers. Psaropoulos said the aggregate price is $52 million and is expected to unlock a book gain of about $25 million. Global Ship Lease will continue to receive cash flows from the vessels’ existing charters until delivery, which is expected between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2027.

Lister said the company generally prefers to keep vessels operating in the charter market when there is meaningful option value, but the economics of these sales were attractive given the ships’ age.

Capital Allocation Stays Conservative

Global Ship Lease executives reiterated that capital allocation will remain centered on dividends, deleveraging and selective fleet renewal. Youroukos said the company is paying an annualized dividend of $2.50 per share, which he said represented a yield of about 6% based on the prior day’s closing stock price.

Asked by Omar Nokta of Clarksons Securities whether share repurchases make sense given the company’s net cash position, Lister said management currently prefers further deleveraging and building “dry powder” for potential acquisitions. He said the company continues to monitor buybacks opportunistically, but believes maintaining flexibility is the right approach given current market risks and opportunities.

On fleet renewal, Lister said Global Ship Lease remains focused on vessels in the 2,000 to 10,000 TEU range, with a preference, if conditions allow, toward the 6,000 to 10,000 TEU segment. He said the company is not dogmatic on vessel age or whether opportunities involve secondhand ships, ships with charters attached or newbuildings, but would move only when deals meet its risk-return criteria.

“We’re patient, we’re disciplined, and we’re nimble,” Lister said.

Order Book and Scrapping Trends

Lister said idle capacity and scrapping activity remain negligible because older ships are still finding employment at strong rates. He noted that the overall container ship order book-to-fleet ratio stands at 37%, but said that figure is driven upward by a 60% ratio for vessels over 10,000 TEU.

For vessels below 10,000 TEU, where Global Ship Lease primarily operates, Lister said the order book-to-fleet ratio is 20%. He added that if all ships aged 25 years and older were scrapped through 2030, and that capacity were netted against new deliveries, the sub-10,000 TEU fleet would shrink by 3.4%.

Lister said the company’s average daily break-even rate is just above $9,800 per ship, and that the operating leverage in the business means amounts above that level largely flow to the bottom line. Executives said the company is using the current market to add charter coverage while retaining flexibility to pursue value-accretive fleet renewal when opportunities arise.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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