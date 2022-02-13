Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.7% Yield

It looks like Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Global Ship Lease's shares before the 18th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Global Ship Lease stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of $27.11. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Global Ship Lease can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Global Ship Lease paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Global Ship Lease paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

NYSE:GSL Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Global Ship Lease has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years.

Global Ship Lease also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Global Ship Lease has seen its dividend decline 15% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is Global Ship Lease an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like that Global Ship Lease has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. To summarise, Global Ship Lease looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in Global Ship Lease for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Global Ship Lease (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

