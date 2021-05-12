Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

As you might know, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at US$73m, beating analyst expectations by 3.2%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:GSL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Global Ship Lease from twin analysts is for revenues of US$332.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 44% to US$2.07. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$319.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.27 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Global Ship Lease after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 9.3% to US$19.67. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Global Ship Lease's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Global Ship Lease's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Global Ship Lease to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Global Ship Lease. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Ship Lease you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.