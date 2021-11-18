Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.22, the dividend yield is 4.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSL was $23.22, representing a -12.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.51 and a 173.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

GSL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CUK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports GSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 104.01%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gsl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

