Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 150% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSL was $17.14, representing a -3.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.85 and a 326.37% increase over the 52 week low of $4.02.

GSL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). GSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports GSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.11%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

