Global Ship Lease Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $90.18 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $64.67 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Global Ship Lease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90.39 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $182.43 million from $178.89 million last year.

Global Ship Lease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $90.18 Mln. vs. $64.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $182.43 Mln vs. $178.89 Mln last year.

