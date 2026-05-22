Global Ship Lease Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $91.44 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $121.01 million, or $3.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $198.07 million from $190.97 million last year.

Global Ship Lease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.44 Mln. vs. $121.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue: $198.07 Mln vs. $190.97 Mln last year.

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