Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Global Ship Lease (GSL). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 5.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $31.97 in the previous session. Global Ship Lease has gained 46.4% since the start of the year compared to the -5% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 6.9% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Global Ship Lease reported EPS of $2.67 versus consensus estimate of $2.15 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 6.21%.

For the current fiscal year, Global Ship Lease is expected to post earnings of $9.6 per share on $758.4 in revenues. This represents a -3.9% change in EPS on a 6.66% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.87 per share on $777.95 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 2.86% and 2.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Global Ship Lease has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Global Ship Lease has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 3.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 2.4X versus its peer group's average of 3.3X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Global Ship Lease an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Global Ship Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Global Ship Lease meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Global Ship Lease shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

