Global Ship Lease Inc - (GSL) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Global Ship Lease Inc - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.28%, the lowest has been 3.69%, and the highest has been 51.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 10.29 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Ship Lease Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSL is 0.36%, a decrease of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 18,417K shares. The put/call ratio of GSL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Ship Lease Inc - is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 72.52% from its latest reported closing price of 18.92.

The projected annual revenue for Global Ship Lease Inc - is 652MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitefort Capital Management holds 1,977K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,880K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,388K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,373K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 68.85% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 969K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 62.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 33.21% over the last quarter.

Global Ship Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

