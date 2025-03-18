Global Ship Lease, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 with SEC

Global Ship Lease filed its Annual Report for 2024 with the SEC, detailing fleet and financial information.

Quiver AI Summary

Global Ship Lease, Inc. has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC, which can be accessed on its website. As of the end of 2024, the company operated a fleet of 71 mid-sized and smaller containerships, with an average age of 17.6 years. Recently, the company finalized the purchase of four newly acquired vessels and agreed to sell several older vessels. The average remaining charter term is 2.3 years, with contracted revenue of $1.88 billion on a TEU-weighted basis. The press release also includes forward-looking statements about the company's expectations and plans, cautioning that actual results may vary.

Potential Positives

The Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, demonstrating compliance with SEC regulations and transparency to shareholders.

Global Ship Lease reported a significant contracted revenue of $2.37 billion, indicating strong future income potential.

The average remaining term of the Company’s charters is 2.9 years, enhancing financial stability and predictability.

The acquisition of newly acquired vessels and the sale of older vessels reflect strategic fleet management aimed at modernization and efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The average age of the fleet, at 17.5 years, could raise concerns about the reliability and maintenance costs of the vessels compared to newer competitors.

The warning about the forward-looking statements signifies uncertainty in the company's future performance and reliance on numerous risk factors, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Global Ship Lease's recent financial filing?

Global Ship Lease filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC.

Where can I find the Form 20-F for Global Ship Lease?

A copy of the Form 20-F is available in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the financial statements?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by emailing info@globalshiplease.com or by contacting the company directly.

What are the details of Global Ship Lease's fleet?

The fleet consists of 71 vessels, with an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years as of December 31, 2024.

What is the contracted revenue for Global Ship Lease?

The contracted revenue is $2.37 billion, with a weighted average remaining term of 2.9 years including charter options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $GSL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the "Company"), a containership charter owner, filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").





In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, a copy of the Form 20-F can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company's website at



http://www.globalshiplease.com



. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at



info@globalshiplease.com



or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc., care of GSL Enterprises Ltd., 9 Irodou Attikou Street, Athens, 145 61, Greece or by telephoning IGB Group at +1-646-673-9701.







About Global Ship Lease







Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.





Our fleet of 71 vessels as of December 31, 2024 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.6 years. In November 2024, we agreed to purchase the Newly Acquired Vessels. Three were delivered in December 2024 and the fourth in January 2025. In addition, during December 2024 we agreed to sell an older vessel, Tasman (5,936 TEU built 2000), with expected delivery in late March 2025. In February 2025, we agreed to sell two more vessels, Akiteta (2,220 TEU built 2002), which was delivered to her new owners on February 19th, 2025, and Keta (2,207 TEU, built 2003), with expected delivery in March 2025. As of the date of this release, we have 71 vessels with an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 40 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.





As of December 31, 2024, including the last Newly Acquired Vessel, Czech, delivered on January 9, 2025 and all charters agreed during 2024 and through February 28, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.88 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.9 years.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Investor and Media Contact:





IGB Group





Bryan Degnan





646-673-9701





or





Leon Berman





212-477-8438



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.