Global Ship Lease, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.546875 per Share for Series B Preferred Shares

Global Ship Lease declares a cash dividend of $0.546875 for Series B Preferred Shares, payable April 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Global Ship Lease, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, representing a 1/100th interest in its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares. This dividend, covering the period from January 1 to March 31, 2025, will be paid on April 1, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 25, 2025. The company also provided an overview of its operations, noting it owns a fleet of 71 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an average age of 17.5 years. It reported a contracted revenue of $2.37 billion with an average remaining charter term of 2.9 years. Additionally, the press release included forward-looking statements about the company's future expectations and cautions against relying on these projections, as actual results may differ due to various risk factors.

Potential Positives

The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This dividend payment demonstrates the Company's ability to generate consistent revenue, as it represents earnings for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025.

The Company has a substantial contracted revenue of $2.37 billion, showcasing a robust business model and demand for its services.

The average remaining term of the Company’s charters of 2.9 years indicates stability and long-term planning in its business operations.

Potential Negatives

While the announcement of a cash dividend might suggest financial stability, the dividend level may indicate a lack of aggressive growth reinvestment, raising concerns about the company's future expansion opportunities.

The average age of the fleet is relatively high at 17.5 years, which could reflect potential maintenance and operational efficiency concerns, possibly impacting long-term profitability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements adds an element of uncertainty, as the company acknowledges that actual results may differ materially from the expectations outlined, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will the new dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be paid on April 1, 2025.

What is the amount of the declared dividend?

The declared dividend is $0.546875 per depositary share.

What are the record dates for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record as of March 25, 2025, will receive the dividend.

How many vessels does Global Ship Lease operate?

As of the end of December 2024, Global Ship Lease operates a fleet of 71 vessels.

What is the average age of the fleet at Global Ship Lease?

The average age of the fleet is 17.5 years, weighted by TEU capacity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $GSL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”), a containership charter owner, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE:GSLPrB). The dividend represents payment for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025 and will be paid on April 1, 2025 to all Series B Preferred Shareholders of record as of March 25, 2025.







About Global Ship Lease







Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.





Our fleet of 71 vessels as of December 31, 2024 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.6 years. In November 2024, we agreed to purchase the Newly Acquired Vessels. Three were delivered in December 2024 and the fourth in January 2025. In addition, during December 2024 we agreed to sell an older vessel, Tasman (5,936 TEU built 2000), with expected delivery in late March 2025. In February 2025, we agreed to sell two more vessels, Akiteta (2,220 TEU built 2002), which was delivered to her new owners on February 19



th



, 2025, and Keta (2,207 TEU, built 2003), with expected delivery in March 2025. As of the date of this release, we have 71 vessels with an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 40 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.





As of December 31, 2024, including the last Newly Acquired Vessel, Czech, delivered on January 9, 2025 and all charters agreed during 2024 and through February 28, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.88 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.9 years.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Investor and Media Contact:





IGB Group





Bryan Degnan





646-673-9701





or





Leon Berman





212-477-8438



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.