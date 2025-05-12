Global Ship Lease, Inc. Declares $0.525 Dividend for Q1 2025

Global Ship Lease declared a $0.525 dividend for Q1 2025, payable on June 3, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Global Ship Lease, Inc. has announced a dividend of $0.525 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2025, payable on June 3, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 23, 2025. The company, an independent owner of a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships incorporated in the Marshall Islands, has a fleet of 71 vessels as of December 31, 2024, with an average age of 17.5 years. Recently, they completed the acquisition of new vessels while also selling older ones, and as of early 2025, they reported a contracted revenue of $2.37 billion with an average remaining charter term of 2.9 years. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future expectations, cautioning stakeholders against relying solely on these projections due to the inherent uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a dividend of $0.525 per Class A common share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The company has a substantial contracted revenue of $2.37 billion, indicating strong future cash flows.

With an average remaining charter term of 2.9 years, the company has secured a stable revenue stream for the near future.

The fleet's age profile and the addition of newly acquired vessels may enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

While declaring a dividend of $0.525 per share, the company may be under financial pressure, as the dividend could indicate that it is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvesting in growth or addressing potential operational challenges.

The average age of the fleet is 17.5 years, which may raise concerns about maintenance costs, reliability, and competitiveness compared to newer vessels in the market.

Forward-looking statements included in the press release caution that actual results may differ materially from expectations, indicating a potential lack of confidence in future performance.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend by Global Ship Lease for Q1 2025?

The Company has declared a dividend of $0.525 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2025.

How many vessels does Global Ship Lease currently operate?

As of December 31, 2024, Global Ship Lease operates a fleet of 71 vessels.

What is the average age of Global Ship Lease's fleet?

The average age of the fleet is 17.5 years weighted by TEU capacity.

Where is Global Ship Lease incorporated?

Global Ship Lease is incorporated in the Marshall Islands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $GSL stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”), a containership charter owner, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.525 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2025, to be paid on June 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2025.







About Global Ship Lease







Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.





Our fleet of 71 vessels as of December 31, 2024 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.6 years. In November 2024, we agreed to purchase the Newly Acquired Vessels. Three were delivered in December 2024 and the fourth in January 2025. In addition, during December 2024 we agreed to sell an older vessel, Tasman (5,936 TEU built 2000), with expected delivery in late March 2025. In February 2025, we agreed to sell two more vessels, Akiteta (2,220 TEU built 2002), which was delivered to her new owners on February 19th, 2025, and Keta (2,207 TEU, built 2003), with expected delivery in March 2025. As of the date of this release, we have 71 vessels with an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 40 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.





As of December 31, 2024, including the last Newly Acquired Vessel, Czech, delivered on January 9, 2025 and all charters agreed during 2024 and through February 28, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.88 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.9 years.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Investor and Media Contact:





IGB Group





Bryan Degnan





646-673-9701





or





Leon Berman





212-477-8438



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.