Global Ship Lease, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on August 5, 2025

Global Ship Lease will discuss its Q2 2025 financial results in a conference call on August 5, 2025.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released that same day before market opening. Interested parties can access the call via dial-in or through a live webcast on the company’s website. Global Ship Lease is a leading owner and lessor of containerships, operating a fleet of 69 vessels as of March 31, 2025. The company has a significant revenue base with an average remaining charter term of 2.3 years. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company’s future expectations, emphasizing that actual results may vary.

Potential Positives

Global Ship Lease will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with its investors.

The Company announced a significant contracted revenue of $2.37 billion, highlighting its strong financial performance and future revenue potential.

As of March 31, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters is 3.0 years, showcasing stability and predictability in revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements include cautionary language indicating that actual results could differ materially, which may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and future performance.

The average age of the fleet is 17.5 years, which may suggest potential maintenance issues or a need for fleet renewal, impacting long-term competitiveness.

FAQ

When will Global Ship Lease release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Global Ship Lease will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before market trading opens.

How can I join the Global Ship Lease conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 with Event ID: 4124631.

What time is the Global Ship Lease conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The live Internet webcast can be accessed at http://www.globalshiplease.com.

What is the average age of Global Ship Lease's fleet?

As of March 31, 2025, the average age of Global Ship Lease's fleet was 17.5 years.

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GSL stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GSL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

ATHENS, Greece, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”), a containership owner and lessor, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 before the open of market trading.









What:





Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast





















When:





Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time





















Where:





There are two ways to access the conference call:

























Dial-in: (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871; Event ID: 4124631





Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

























Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:





http://www.globalshiplease.com

























The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website:





http://www.globalshiplease.com























A





bout Global Ship Lease







Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.





Our fleet of 69 vessels as of March 31, 2025 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 39 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.





As of March 31, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.87 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.0 years.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Investor and Media Contact:





IGB Group





Bryan Degnan





646-673-9701





or





Leon Berman





212-477-8438



