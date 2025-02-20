Global Ship Lease, Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Global Ship Lease will discuss 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for March 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The results will be released that same morning before market trading begins. Participants can join the call via phone or through a live webcast available on the company's website. Global Ship Lease, which specializes in owning and chartering containerships, has a diversified fleet of 68 vessels as of September 30, 2024, and reports significant contracted revenue. The press release also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ from expectations.

$GSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $GSL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 before the open of market trading.









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast





















Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time





















There are two ways to access the conference call:

























Dial-in: (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871; Event ID: 2916262





Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

























Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:









http://www.globalshiplease.com

























The webcast will be archived on the Company's website:





http://www.globalshiplease.com























Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.





As of September 30, 2024, Global Ship Lease owned 68 containerships ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 376,723 TEU. 36 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.





As of September 30, 2024, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.78 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.15 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Investor and Media Contact:





IGB Group





Bryan Degnan





646-673-9701





or





Leon Berman





212-477-8438



