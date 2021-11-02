Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Global Ship Lease GSL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 10, before market open.

The shipping company has an impressive surprise record as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 12.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised downward to the tune of 3.37% over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine the factors that are likely to have impacted the company’s September-quarter performance.

We expect Danaos’ third-quarter bottom-line performance to have been hurt by escalated time charter and voyage expenses. With oil price moving north, fuel costs are shooting up. This, in turn, is likely to have pushed up the operating costs in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, the Delta-variant induced operational disruptions are likely to have negatively impacted the shipping company’s performance in the September quarter.

However, the bullish sentiment surrounding the containership market is a huge blessing for Global Ship Lease and is likely to have boosted its top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The containership market is being aided by the ramped-up manufacturing activities in Asia besides other factors.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Global Ship Lease this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. However, that is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Global Ship Lease has an Earnings ESP of -32.56% as the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at 58 cents, way below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Global Ship Lease carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

Global Ship Lease’s second-quarter earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of 66 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10 cents. Total revenues of $82.9 million increased 16.1% year over year and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.4 million.

