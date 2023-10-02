Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $18.05, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had lost 4.92% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.01% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $163.42 million, down 5.29% from the prior-year quarter.

GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $648.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.5% and +0.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Ship Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.04, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

