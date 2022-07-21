Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had gained 3.05% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 5.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 145.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.69 million, up 73.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $592.77 million. These totals would mark changes of +45.47% and +32.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Ship Lease has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.35, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

