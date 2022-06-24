Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.05, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the containership owner had lost 23.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.31%.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 171.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.26 million, up 77.69% from the year-ago period.

GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $597.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.29% and +33.3%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Ship Lease has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.3 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.55.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.