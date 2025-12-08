Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Global Ship Lease is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GSL has moved about 65.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This means that Global Ship Lease is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.4%.

The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's current year EPS has increased 130.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, so GSL is performing better in this area. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Global Ship Lease and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.