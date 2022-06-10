Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $20.89, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the containership owner had gained 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 171.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.26 million, up 77.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $597.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.29% and +33.3%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

