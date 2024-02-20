Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $20.28, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Shares of the containership owner have depreciated by 3.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Global Ship Lease in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.34, showcasing a 9.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $171.54 million, up 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Global Ship Lease possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Ship Lease's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.6 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

