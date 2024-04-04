Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Global Ship Lease (GSL) reached $21.06, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.

Shares of the containership owner have appreciated by 6.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Global Ship Lease will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.33, marking a 9.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $170.7 million, showing a 7.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.40 per share and revenue of $676.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.1% and +0.19%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Global Ship Lease. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.3% higher. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Ship Lease's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.19 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.